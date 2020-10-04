$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 358,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,004. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

