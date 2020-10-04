$1.91 EPS Expected for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $1.58. Dollar General posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.62.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG remained flat at $$211.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,302,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.92. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $213.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

