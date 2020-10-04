$101.01 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post $101.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.80 million to $102.41 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $161.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $443.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $445.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $491.72 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $517.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of EPR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.63. 1,458,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,324. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

