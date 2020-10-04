$108.92 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report sales of $108.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.79 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $107.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $436.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.07 million to $450.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $455.77 million, with estimates ranging from $435.70 million to $502.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 2,106,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,449. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,699.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

