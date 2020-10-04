$12.15 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post sales of $12.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.30 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $14.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $48.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $48.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.67 million, with estimates ranging from $47.24 million to $50.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Hovde Group cut shares of County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. 3,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In related news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,664 shares of company stock worth $233,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

