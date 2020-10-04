$13.67 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will report sales of $13.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $13.80 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $7.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $50.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $51.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.07 million, with estimates ranging from $70.02 million to $86.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQNS shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 18.9% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,809,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 446,412 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Sequans Communications by 59.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 184,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 174,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 91,432 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $460,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQNS traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,260. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.18.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

