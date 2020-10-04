1irstcoin (FST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $77,923.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00009925 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $36.81 million and $77,923.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00595976 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.01581400 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000189 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003999 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,966,037 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

