$2.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. Netflix posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $9.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $24.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,050,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,385. The company has a market capitalization of $232.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a one year low of $257.01 and a one year high of $575.37.

In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,760 shares of company stock worth $109,527,169. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

