$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will report $2.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $10.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $12.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $17.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.81. 5,428,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,827. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

