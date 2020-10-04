$221.50 Million in Sales Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to report sales of $221.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.30 million and the highest is $222.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted sales of $202.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year sales of $856.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $853.80 million to $859.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $960.10 million, with estimates ranging from $956.20 million to $964.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 340.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. 418,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,592. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

