$256.11 Million in Sales Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will post sales of $256.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.21 million. Adtalem Global Education posted sales of $254.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.52 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 380,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 62.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 20.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

