$294.88 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will report $294.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.60 million and the lowest is $288.05 million. Titan International posted sales of $345.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $286.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 490,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Titan International has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

