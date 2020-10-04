$33.45 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to report sales of $33.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.39 million. DHI Group reported sales of $37.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $138.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.77 million to $138.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $146.41 million, with estimates ranging from $145.16 million to $147.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 million, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

