3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3i Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of 3i Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3i Group has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

