$44.65 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce sales of $44.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.50 million and the lowest is $43.88 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $39.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $181.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.20 million to $185.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $217.09 million, with estimates ranging from $207.70 million to $236.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. BidaskClub raised Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

In other news, Director D Fraser Bullock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $62,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,218.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,835 shares of company stock worth $25,916,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 36,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 114.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 73.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 692,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after buying an additional 292,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 670.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 125,930 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

HCAT traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.21. 486,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.54. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $41.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

