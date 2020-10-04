4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches Market Cap of $463,964.86 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $463,964.86 and $267,337.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00272970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00087743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.01533011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00167303 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

