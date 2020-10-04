$5.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.64 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $21.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $21.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.29 billion to $24.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $212.50. 1,433,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.92. The company has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $218.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In related news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.