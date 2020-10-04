$58.77 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report sales of $58.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.15 million and the lowest is $38.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $240.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $334.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.14 million to $361.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $605.64 million, with estimates ranging from $503.83 million to $693.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,653,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,199,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 174,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,692,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 453,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 2,081,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,662. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.68.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

