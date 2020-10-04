$59.88 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce sales of $59.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.99 million and the lowest is $56.00 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $64.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $239.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.90 million to $248.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $250.00 million, with estimates ranging from $238.36 million to $280.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIFI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,772,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth $13,034,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91,511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 406,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIFI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,344. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $455.13 million, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

