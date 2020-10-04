$59.88 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post sales of $59.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $64.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $239.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.90 million to $248.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $250.00 million, with estimates ranging from $238.36 million to $280.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Sunday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ WIFI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 419,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.95. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at $659,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

