$6.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.57 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $6.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $27.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.97 billion to $27.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.52 billion to $28.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 83.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COF traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.54 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

