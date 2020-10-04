$680.80 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to announce $680.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.80 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $665.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Anne P. Noonan bought 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Summit Materials by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Summit Materials by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Summit Materials by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000.

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,156. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.