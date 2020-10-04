$684.44 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce sales of $684.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.77 million and the lowest is $674.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $632.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.54. The company had a trading volume of 700,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day moving average of $117.22. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $137.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 18.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 55.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after buying an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 21.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

