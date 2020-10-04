$7.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will announce $7.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $6.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $32.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.71 billion to $33.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $35.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.62.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

DG stock remained flat at $$211.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,302,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,982. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $213.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

