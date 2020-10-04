$89.58 Million in Sales Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to announce sales of $89.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.70 million. Eastgroup Properties posted sales of $83.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year sales of $360.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.70 million to $362.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $378.94 million, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $382.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth $60,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.77. The stock had a trading volume of 234,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,332. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $142.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

