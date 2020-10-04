AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of AA stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. AA has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

