AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 83 ($1.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AA plc (AA.L) in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

LON AA traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 30.55 ($0.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,427. The company has a market capitalization of $190.12 million and a PE ratio of 2.61. AA plc has a 52 week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.01 ($0.81). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.43.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

