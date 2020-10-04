Aave (LEND) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Aave token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00005056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, ABCC and Bibox. Aave has a market capitalization of $701.71 million and approximately $89.41 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.37 or 0.05323656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (LEND) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Binance, ABCC and Alterdice. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

