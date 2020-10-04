Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 671,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS opened at $2.96 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

