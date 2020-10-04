ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Hits $0.0119

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 38.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $9,119.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,289,375 coins and its circulating supply is 85,147,364 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.