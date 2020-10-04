ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Raymond James

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.49 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 11.10. The firm has a market cap of $214.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.96.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 10,200 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 45,500 shares of company stock worth $121,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

