Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADSW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

NYSE ADSW opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. Advanced Disposal Services has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.99 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

