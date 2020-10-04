Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Update

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

ADVM opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $793.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.69. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $9,715,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

