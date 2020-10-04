Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oddo Bhf restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

