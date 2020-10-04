AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

AEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut AEGON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AEGON from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AEGON currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

AEG stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. AEGON has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0712 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AEGON by 1,672.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AEGON by 101.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AEGON by 42.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 117,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AEGON by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 114,605 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AEGON during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

