Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) vs. Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Financial Analysis

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Iradimed and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iradimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iradimed currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.09%. Given Iradimed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iradimed is more favorable than Aethlon Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Iradimed has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Iradimed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iradimed and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iradimed 14.74% 9.57% 8.04% Aethlon Medical N/A -80.88% -69.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iradimed and Aethlon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iradimed $38.52 million 6.56 $9.63 million $0.78 26.44 Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 25.07 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -0.72

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iradimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iradimed beats Aethlon Medical on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

