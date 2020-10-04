Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 802,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 807,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

