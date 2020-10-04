Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EADSY. Vertical Research raised shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Shares of Airbus stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Airbus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.65.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
