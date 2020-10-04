Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EADSY. Vertical Research raised shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Airbus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

