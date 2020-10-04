Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to announce $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. Alibaba Group reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $12.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.17. 11,482,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,418,174. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.66 and a 200 day moving average of $231.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $299.00. The company has a market capitalization of $779.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.