Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Increased to $308.00 by Analysts at Truist

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.09.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $288.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.66 and a 200-day moving average of $231.41. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $779.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,787,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 229,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 191,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

