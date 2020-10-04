All Sports (SOC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.78 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $125,586.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $24.43 and $18.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $561.55 or 0.05279353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

