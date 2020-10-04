Alphacat (ACAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,268.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $810,032.77 and $7,268.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.01527997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00166757 BTC.

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

