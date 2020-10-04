Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

