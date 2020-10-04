American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW) vs. Progyny (OTCMKTS:PGNY) Critical Comparison

American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Caresource and Progyny’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Caresource N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progyny $229.68 million 10.80 -$8.57 million $0.11 262.27

American Caresource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progyny.

Profitability

This table compares American Caresource and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Caresource N/A N/A N/A Progyny -3.81% 10.04% 4.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Caresource and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Caresource 0 0 0 0 N/A Progyny 0 1 7 0 2.88

Progyny has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Progyny’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than American Caresource.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of American Caresource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Progyny beats American Caresource on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Caresource

American CareSource Holdings, Inc. provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers' compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations. It owns and operates 13 urgent and primary care centers, including 2 in Georgia, 2 in Florida, 3 in Alabama, 4 in North Carolina, and 2 in Virginia. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

