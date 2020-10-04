AmonD (AMON) Price Up 102.7% Over Last Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $982,289.53 and $317.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 102.7% against the US dollar. One AmonD token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, OKEx Korea, BitMart and CPDAX.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00273728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.01534492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00167636 BTC.

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,319,784 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, CPDAX, Hanbitco and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

