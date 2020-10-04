Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Director Sells $428,626.51 in Stock

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $428,626.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. Amplify Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.82). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million.

AMPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,290,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.