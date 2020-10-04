Analysts Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.52 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. 380,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,801. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08.

Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

