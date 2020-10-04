Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 67,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.94. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.