Analysts Anticipate Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to report $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Emcor Group posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Emcor Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 157,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 988.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 167.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1,406.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emcor Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.