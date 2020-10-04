Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is ($1.23). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTA traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $45.41. 180,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,227. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. The company has a market cap of $930.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.38 and a beta of 0.43.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.